The daring mission to recover World War II POWs from the bottom of the ocean

SUBIC BAY, Philippines—Petty Officer First Class Taylor Lucas was nearly 80 feet underwater, inside the wreckage of a Japanese liner used to transport captured American soldiers and sailors in World War II.
In the darkness, the U.S. Navy diver dug through mud, wood and steel. There was so much sediment floating around that a flashlight was no use.
Suddenly, he touched something that felt different.
“I got that feeling of like, ‘Oh, maybe this is something important,’” Lucas said.
In his hand, he had the remains of a boot, sole and leather still attached.
The shoe, later found to have “U.S. Army” written on the sole, was one of the strongest signs yet that Defense Department researchers are closing in on a goal that has escaped them for more than eight decades: bringing home the remains of about 250 American prisoners of war who died in December 1944 when U.S. aircraft, in the campaign to retake the Philippines, sank the Japanese ship carrying them.