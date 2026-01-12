The dark horse of AI labs

Schadenfreude helps, too. Mr Amodei and his co-founders, including his sister Daniela, set up Anthropic after abandoning OpenAI in 2021 over safety concerns. Their rival went on to make history by launching ChatGPT. OpenAI’s revenue, which hit a $10bn annualised run rate in June, far eclipses that of Mr Amodei’s lab. So does its latest valuation, of about $300bn, almost five times that of Anthropic. Yet even as ChatGPT’s popularity continues to soar, Anthropic has muscled in on OpenAI’s enterprise business. B2B accounts for 80% of Anthropic’s revenue, and its data suggest it is now in the lead when it comes to providing companies access to models via plug-ins known as APIs. Its latest model, Claude 4, is a hit among fast-growing coding startups, such as Cursor, as well as software developers in more established firms. Programmers, Anthropic believes, are early adopters of technology, and it hopes they will open doors to the rest of their companies.