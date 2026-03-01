The date-night talk every couple needs: passwords, online accounts and more

Late last year, she was reading a book called “Strangers: A Memoir of Marriage,” about a woman disentangling the family finances after her husband of 20 years abruptly leaves her. While Adhikari had no concerns about her husband running off, the book did get her thinking about how little she knew of their monetary logistics. If something happened to Sane, she wouldn’t know where to begin handling the digital subscriptions, bills and investments.