The division of labor in a marriage often results in one person handling the banking, subscriptions, passwords and more. That can leave the other person in the dark about how to locate and access the family’s accounts.
The date-night talk every couple needs: passwords, online accounts and more
SummaryAnxiety can grow when one half of a couple doesn’t have access to the family’s digital life and finances.
