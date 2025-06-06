The day that Trump and Musk torched their partnership

When aides talked about Musk derisively in his final stretch at the White House, Trump was generally positive about him, even in private, a person who spoke to him said. The two of them clashed over personnel and tariffs. Trump listened to complaints about Musk from cabinet secretaries and occasionally flashed annoyance with him, but he was generally kind to Musk behind the scenes, aides said. Though Musk clashed with top Trump aides, he had largely smoothed over tensions by the time he departed.