At 8:06 a.m. Tuesday, President Trump issued the most dramatic ultimatum of his presidency: Unless Iran struck a deal in the next 12 hours, “a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again.”
The day Trump’s Iran threat gripped the world
SummaryIn posting that a whole civilization would die if no deal was struck, the president sparked a frantic global guessing game.
At 8:06 a.m. Tuesday, President Trump issued the most dramatic ultimatum of his presidency: Unless Iran struck a deal in the next 12 hours, “a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again.”
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