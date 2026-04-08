The day Trump’s Iran threat gripped the world

Trump’s post made headlines in Israel as people there were getting ready for the end of Passover. Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert read the message just before sirens warning of an Iranian missile threat went off in central Israel and sent him into his home’s bomb shelter. “I tend not to accept the statement by President Trump at face value,” Olmert said from his shelter. “I want to believe what he meant is we will destroy the regime. I don’t think we can accept any destruction, total or partial, of Iranian civilization.”