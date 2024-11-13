The ‘Deathonomics’ powering Russia’s war machine
Georgi Kantchev , Matthew Luxmoore , The Wall Street Journal 1 min read 13 Nov 2024, 07:26 PM IST
Summary
- Facing heavy losses in Ukraine, Russia is offering high salaries and bonuses to entice new recruits. In some poor regions, a military wage is as much as five times higher than the average.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Going to war is now a rational economic choice in Russia’s impoverished hinterlands.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less