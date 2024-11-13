The ‘Deathonomics’ powering Russia’s war machine

In one case from central Russia, a man tricked a woman into handing over her bank card and without her knowledge withdrew the equivalent of $4,500 that was part of a payout she received for her husband’s death in Ukraine. In another proceeding in the Komi Republic bordering Siberia, a judge ruled that a man was ineligible to receive a share of the payments for his dead son because he hadn’t spoken to him for more than 15 years, “cared nothing for his fate, did not work, and lived an antisocial lifestyle."