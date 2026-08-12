The debt danger world leaders are ignoring

According to the Congressional Budget Office, the U.S. budget deficit is now on a path to exceed 6% of gross domestic product as far as the eye can see. By 2029, the ratio of public debt to GDP is set to reach 107%, its highest level since the end of World War II. These figures could become considerably more worrying should Congress go along in any meaningful way with the White House’s proposal to increase military spending by $500 billion next year.