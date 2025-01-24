The deep-sea battle over the world’s data cables is heating up

The 354-foot Yantar, which has two on board mini-submarines, is part of the Kremlin’s Main Directorate for Deep-Sea Research, an elite unit of the Russian military specialized in deep-sea work. The ship is also equipped with a variety of sensors. Russia describes Yantar as an oceanic research vessel. Over the years it has been spotted near undersea cables. In 2015, it was reported by the U.S. as being seen near Guantanamo Bay in Cuba and in subsequent years near Greenland, Israel and Hawaii.