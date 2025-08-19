The Democrats who find “abundance liberalism” threatening

The Democratic Party could use a makeover. Donald Trump’s victory in November showed that the party can no longer rely on bashing him to win elections. The Republican president is trusted more than Democrats, whose approval rating is the lowest it’s been in 35 years. Democrats are searching for a positive vision to inspire voters, and leading the pack, at least among party elites, is the brand of “abundance”. Popularised in a recent book by journalists Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson, abundance types advocate for overhauling a decades-old liberalism of bureaucratic red tape with one that builds clean energy, infrastructure and, above all, affordable housing. Even Zohran Mamdani, the socialist Democratic nominee for New York City mayor who wants to freeze rents, has given the abundance wing of the Democratic Party a few nods. But the high-powered Maryland suburbs outside Washington suggest the politics of abundance can be treacherous.

Montgomery County is one of the 30 richest counties in America. Nearly 75% of its 1m residents voted for Kamala Harris in the 2024 election. When the Democratic-controlled county council entertained a plan last autumn to rezone large swathes of exclusively single-family-home neighbourhoods—allowing for multi-unit dwellings, townhouses and apartment buildings—liberal suburbanites rained hell. “This is a radical change that will be the death of single-family communities,” said one man, as hundreds gathered to mock and boo council members in a high-school auditorium. “There was massive resistance,” recalled Will Jawando, a council member. “People were apoplectic.” That backlash helped whittle down the proposed rezoning to little more than 1% of single-family homes along main thoroughfares, which the council passed this July, over more boos and groans.

Left-leaning suburbanites have many reasons to oppose rezoning, from concerns about overcrowding their high-performing schools to parking, wastewater management and traffic. But they boil down to one: they like the suburbs. “There is always a reason for why housing shouldn’t be built,” says Andrew Friedson, the council member behind the rezoning reform. To dislodge the “country-club mentality” thwarting rezoning in Montgomery County, he intends to ask homeowners how their children and grandchildren could afford to live there.

“When it comes to housing, expanding the supply of homes will reduce the rapid acceleration of housing values. That is what abundance is supposed to do,” says Richard Kahlenberg, author of the book “Excluded” and director of housing policy at the Progressive Policy Institute. When Donald Trump took the White House in 2016, yard signs began to pop up with platitudes like “Black Lives Matter”, “No Human is Illegal” and “Science is Real”. “None of that requires an ounce of sacrifice on the account of progressive elites,” says Mr Kahlenberg, a county resident. “Voters who are completely opposed to building a wall with Mexico are quite comfortable building walls around their communities.”

Homeowners naturally reject the charge of elitism. They see so-called affordable housing as a Trojan horse—a means by which developers can lay claim to the suburbs. “No developer giveaways at our expense,” read yard signs outside quaint million-dollar homes on the drive into Washington. Far from making housing more affordable, residents expect the arrival of luxury developments to raise their home values. They can point to a house in the town of Chevy Chase that sold for $1.6m and was converted into three luxury townhouses, each listed for more than $3m. “It’s a total scam to benefit developers instead of representing the people that live here,” said Gerald Smith, an interior architect, who is among the dozens protesting the rezoning effort on Connecticut Avenue, a thoroughfare into Washington.

Democratic infighting has fuelled a competition for progressive virtue. Kim Persaud, a community activist from the heavily Hispanic town of Wheaton, called rezoning a “racist policy” and “blatant injustice” that would displace black and Hispanic renters so wealthy white people can live in luxury condos. She said the majority of those for rezoning are “young white kids who come from privilege” and whose parents could gift them a down payment. During a county hearing, one self-described white, privileged young renter said that the rezoning proposal was necessary to house “the thousands of queer people, people of colour and immigrants who live in dangerous, conservative states and need to move to our sanctuary county”.

It’s not as if rezoning’s opponents despise all of abundance liberalism. Marc Elrich, the county’s Democratic chief executive, is a critic of the movement. But he wants to build, too. Mr Elrich hopes to make Montgomery County resemble its more business-oriented neighbour, Virginia, where regulations ensure that new buildings are in line with a community’s existing character and taxes on development are spread out over time. In May Mr Elrich announced the county’s first-ever Tax Increment Financing proposal, which aims to spur development in the eastern part of the county. Under the plan taxes would directly fund infrastructure such as roads and utilities.