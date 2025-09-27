The desperate search for superstar talent

The rewards for superstars are growing. The best surgeons and concert pianists have long commanded the highest fees and the patronage of the wealthy. Today, however, the superstar effect is on steroids. Some programmers in their 20s command seven-, eight- or even nine-figure salaries. The number of artists on Spotify taking home more than $10m a year has grown three times as much since 2017 as the number earning above $100,000. Lawyers’ fees used to be shared out; increasingly the big money is going to the top earners at the best law firms, who massively outperform partners at their second-tier rivals.