The dilemma impeding an Israel-Hamas cease-fire

Israeli negotiators are seeking not only the release of dozens of hostages taken on Oct. 7 but also the freedom to resume a military campaign to crush Hamas once and for all after any cease-fire ends, said mediators at the talks in Qatar. In contrast, Hamas is essentially negotiating for its survival, pushing for a lasting truce and ways to remain influential in postwar Gaza, if no longer its rulers.

Bridging the chasm between Israel and Hamas’s aims has become an urgent priority for the Biden administration, which is brokering the talks along with Qatar and Egypt. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he would travel to the Middle East with stops in Saudi Arabia and Egypt on Wednesday in hopes of making a concerted push for a cease-fire deal amid signs that both sides had hardened their positions at the beginning of talks.

“Israel knows going into those negotiations that it lost. Any agreement that is produced is a victory for Hamas, and the goal is to minimize that victory as much as possible," said former Israeli hostage negotiator Gershon Baskin.

Israel and Hamas are discussing a seven-week cease-fire that would see 40 hostages released.

A key sticking point is whether any cease-fire deal will shift Israeli forces out of Gaza in preparation for ending the war, or keep them in place to enable Israel to restart the fight. If this can be bridged, Israel and Hamas have a “chance for a successful outcome," said Baskin.

“I think that both sides need a cease-fire right now," Baskin said. He pointed to Israel’s overworked military, which could benefit from a strategic step back to reevaluate its war aims, and Hamas’s tired and badly beaten ranks.

Mediators have described the talks as the last chance to secure a truce as Israel plans an offensive on Hamas’s last stronghold in the border town, Rafah. But there were already signs that the talks would be difficult.

Israel’s lead negotiator, David Barnea, arrived in Qatar on Monday evening but had left by Tuesday morning, officials said. Barnea’s negotiating team met with the Israeli war cabinet before departing and didn’t get all that it asked for in terms of negotiating room, said a senior Israeli official who added, though, that they got a clear mandate allowing for “effective management of the negotiations."

Some mediators in Qatar said they didn’t believe Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had given the team a mandate to make a deal, potentially undermining talks.

An Israeli official called the accusation that Netanyahu doesn’t want a deal “vicious claims that are untrue." The official said that the prime minister needed to set red lines for the negotiating team to preserve Israel’s war aim of dismantling Hamas’s control of Gaza.

The senior Israeli official said Hamas’s leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, would be directly involved in the talks and predicted a deal would need at least two weeks of discussions.

Hamas’s proposal has many elements that are unacceptable to Israel and will require “tough and determined negotiations," the official said.

Another sticking point for Israel is that Hamas wants to choose which prisoners are released. That could make any deal unpassable in Israel’s cabinet. Hard-right ministers have threatened to bolt Netanyahu’s coalition to oppose any deal in which prisoners seen as responsible for mass-casualty terrorist attacks are freed.

Blinken said he was visiting the region not just for the cease-fire talks but also to discuss arrangements for governance, security and aid in postwar Gaza—issues that the Biden administration and Netanyahu have been at odds over in recent weeks. Blinken said he would be discussing “what is the right architecture for lasting regional peace."

Israel and Hamas have fought several wars since the militant group—a U.S.-designated terrorist organization—took power in Gaza in 2006. Hamas sparked the latest war when thousands of militants stormed into Israel on Oct. 7, killing about 1,200 Israelis, mostly civilians, and taking more than 200 hostages.

Israel’s retaliation included an extensive bombing campaign and a ground invasion that has taken over most of the Gaza Strip and left more than 31,000 Palestinians dead, according to the Gaza health ministry, which doesn’t distinguish between combatants and civilians.