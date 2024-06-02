The disgrace of a former American president
Summary
- But this prosecution of Donald Trump was wrongheaded and counter-productive
For the first time a former American president has been convicted of a felony—34 felonies, in fact. This historic disgrace should both shock the nation and reassure it about its capacity to achieve justice. That the conviction of Donald Trump will probably accomplish neither result testifies partly to the corrosive power of Mr Trump’s shamelessness and partly to the complex, contestable nature of the charges brought against him.