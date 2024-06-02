The disgrace of a former American president

They are supposed to consider not only the likelihood of conviction but also the seriousness of the crime and the public interest at stake. Mr Bragg’s predecessor, as well as Mr Biden’s Justice Department, considered bringing versions of these charges and elected not to. Compared with the other cases pending against Mr Trump, this one always seemed too much of a stretch to command widespread public legitimacy, and polling in advance of the conviction suggested that even that will not enhance faith that justice is being done.