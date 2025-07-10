The dollar’s troubles are just beginning
Patti Domm , Barrons 3 min read 10 Jul 2025, 10:57 AM IST
Summary
The currency has risen recently. Don’t get used to it.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The U.S. dollar has fallen 10% since January, bucking expectations that tariffs might move the currency higher. Strategists say that downward trend may be here to stay, despite some recent gains in the dollar.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story