The Dollar seems doomed. Why some economists are pushing back.
Summary
Options market activity shows traders are betting heavily on a weaker dollar.
The dollar is staring at its sharpest January slide in eight years, following a dismal 2025. While many investors take a negative view on the greenback, some are betting on a rebound sparked by resilient U.S. growth.
