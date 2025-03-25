The dot-com bubble peaked 25 years ago today. What the crash taught investors.
SummaryThe S&P 500 hit a record closing level of 1527.46, on March 24, 2000, only to lose half its value by Oct. 9, 2002.
March 24, 2000, when stocks peaked during the internet bubble, was a watershed moment in financial history. A wave of euphoria gave way to selling that wiped out trillions of dollar in market capitalization, leaving investors poorer, but perhaps wiser.
