The dream of a Florida retirement is fading for the middle class
Arian Campo-Flores , The Wall Street Journal , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 11 Jan 2026, 05:40 pm IST
Summary
The Sunshine State used to be where all walks of life could afford a place to retire. That’s changing as it grows pricier.
SARASOTA, Fla.—Michele Butler and Wells Chapin moved to the west coast of Florida from Michigan in 2023 in anticipation of her plan to exit the restaurant business and join her partner in retirement. They bought a $950,000 home at a new resort-style development in Lakewood Ranch, just outside Sarasota, that draws many new, well-heeled retirees. Butler, 70, and Chapin, 82, golf at the 18-hole course, ride bikes on winding trails and enjoy sunsets on their lanai.
