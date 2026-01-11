The dream of a Florida retirement is fading for the middle class

In 2023, it grew 5% from a decade earlier for households with inflation-adjusted incomes of at least $125,000 and headed by someone 65 or older, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of census data archived at IPUMS at the University of Minnesota. By comparison, the flow of similar households with inflation-adjusted incomes of $75,000 or less shrank 44%. The pattern was the same for households headed by someone aged 55 to 64: Net migration of the upper-income group grew 42% while, for the lower-income group, it fell 17%.