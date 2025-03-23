The dumbest investment in the world was better than owning safe treasurys
James Mackintosh , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 23 Mar 2025, 06:28 PM IST
SummaryArgentina’s century bond defaulted but ended up a winner, an important lesson for investors.
Investors who bought Argentina’s 100-year dollar bond were laughed at in 2017 for their naiveté in buying such a long bond from a serial defaulter. Sure enough, the country failed to pay after just three years.
