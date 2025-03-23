The dumbest investment in the world was better than owning safe treasurys

Obvious risks don’t come much more glaring than Argentina. It first defaulted only 11 years after declaring independence from Spain in 1816 and has defaulted on average every couple of decades since, nine times in total. Why, you could reasonably ask, does anyone ever lend it money? Do investors never learn? The answer is the same as it is for troubled borrowers everywhere: There is money in subprime. Charge a high enough interest rate and it makes up for the defaults.