The economy could be weakening. Watch these 4 indicators to know.
SummaryConsumer and business sentiment have already declined notably over the past few months, but actual spending remains healthy so far.
Following the re-election of President Donald Trump last November, there was a growing sense of optimism regarding the outlook for the economy and financial markets in 2025. A pro-business president working on policies that included reduced regulation, lower taxes, energy security, reshoring, and possible peace between Russia and Ukraine all appeared to represent positive tailwinds for financial markets this year. Tariffs were clearly on the agenda, but it appeared that they might be used mainly as a negotiating tool.