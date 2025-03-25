The economy could be weakening. Watch these 4 indicators to know.

Future tariff news. Pay particular attention to news about reciprocal tariffs expected to be announced on April 2, 2025.Data on the health of the U.S. consumer. These include weekly jobless claims, retail sales, and household balance sheet data.Monthly inflation data. It could influence when and by how much the Federal Reserve may reduce short-term interest rates in 2025.Credit spreads. The spread between corporate and Treasury bonds, for example, provide an indication of whether financial conditions are supportive or tight and will likely provide important clues about whether the U.S. economy is likely to hit a short-term speed bump or experience a more meaningful downturn.