The economy may have stuck the soft landing. Nobody wants to jinx it.
Summary
Inflation is easing, jobs are holding up, and growth is solid. But after years of high prices and with new risks emerging, declarations of victory feel premature.
The vital signs of the American economy are pointing in the same, favorable direction more convincingly than at any point since before the pandemic. Inflation is falling. The labor market is holding. Growth has been solid.
