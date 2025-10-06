The Elon Musk theory of pay

If shareholders assume Mr Musk will allocate attention to the firm where he has the most to gain, it may be rational for them to submit to his demands for more control. The stakes are particularly high at Tesla because the electric-vehicle (EV) manufacturer is performing poorly. It is losing ground to cheaper Chinese competitors and suffering from the reputational carnage wrought by Mr Musk’s foray into politics. Its valuation is supported not by fundamentals, but Mr Musk’s futurism, including his promises of fleets of self-driving taxis and legions of humanoid robots. By tanking Tesla, Mr Musk has made it even more dependent on his pixie dust. The worse the carmaker performs, the more its mercurial boss ought to be paid.