The Emirati oil boss banking billions on US energy
Christopher M. Matthews , Benoît Morenne , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 22 Jun 2025, 07:04 AM IST
Summary
Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber has turned Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. into one of the world’s most ambitious—and well-funded—energy companies.
Standing in one of Abu Dhabi’s ornate palaces last month, the oil boss Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber presented President Trump with a gift: a single drop of oil from the emirate’s Murban Bab oil field.
