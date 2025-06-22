The Emirati oil boss banking billions on US energy

XRG, the company’s international investment arm, plans to deploy billions of dollars in the U.S. It is part of the United Arab Emirates’ goal to boost the value of its energy investments there to $440 billion over the next decade—about $50 billion less than Exxon Mobil’s market capitalization. It aims to take stakes in U.S. oil and gas fields and chemical and gas export plants as well as power projects to support the development of artificial intelligence. Those aspirations position XRG to become one the largest foreign investors in U.S. energy.