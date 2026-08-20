The End of Harry and Meghan’s American Dream

LONDON—The first inkling that a thaw in the relations between Prince Harry and his father, King Charles III, came earlier this summer.
In July, Charles welcomed Harry, Meghan Markle and their two children to his private estate Highgrove. The meeting was kept secret from the press, who only found out afterward, and no photos were made public.
The Sussexes hadn’t visited the U.K. in years, and it was largely assumed they remained persona non grata after their decision in 2020 to suddenly break with the royal family and move to California, where they dished dirt on the royal family and monarchy from afar. The hourlong get-together with Charles—who is receiving treatment for cancer—and his son and grandchildren was treated as a small but symbolic first step in a royal reconciliation.