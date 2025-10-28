The end of the rip-off economy

Second, providers and retailers are likely to fight back with their own AI tools. Amazon listings are already swamped with AI-generated product descriptions. Use ChatGPT with your plumber today, and you may be able to convince him to cut his price. Use ChatGPT with him in a year, and he may have his own model telling him to charge you even more. Companies are working on “generative engine optimisation", which could result in chatbots putting out information favourable to their product or service. In time, many markets may require AI arbitrators, where both parties agree to abide by the ruling of an impartial third-party bot. What seems clear is that the days of the know-nothing consumer are well and truly over.