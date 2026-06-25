The EU Is Cutting Tariffs on the U.S. Now Comes the Next Fight.

The European Union on Thursday followed through on a central plank of its trade deal with President Trump after months of internal wrangling. Another economic battle with Washington looms even larger.
The EU’s member countries on Thursday approved sweeping tariff cuts for many U.S. imports, marking the last formal vote in a multistep process whose pace had frustrated American officials. The tariff cuts were among several commitments the EU made last year in exchange for a U.S. pledge to cap most levies on the bloc at 15%.
Now the EU must tackle an even thornier challenge: addressing U.S. complaints that its regulations are hurting American companies’ access to its 27-country market.
European rules on deforestation, methane emissions and digital regulations are among the U.S.’s top concerns, U.S. Ambassador to the EU Andrew Puzder said. He said the bloc’s tariff cuts were relatively easy to deal with by comparison. “The tough part is the non-tariff trade barriers,” he said.