The Exclusive Retreat Where Wealthy Kids Learn How Not to Blow an Inheritance

On a drizzly morning, a dozen of the wealthiest kids in the world convene in an Austin Airbnb to consider a question: “Why do you think it is your parents want you to work?”
Certainly, none of the kids in this room need to. Packed onto a motley assortment of couches and chairs, the group of college students and 20-somethings come from families worth a collective $7 billion.
Still, their responses come back rapid-fire: “Their money isn’t my money.” “To learn the value of a dollar.” “It gives you purpose.”
The last answer to the question is spot-on, according to the speaker, wealth coach Michael Cole, a founder of a peer-membership group for families worth at least $100 million called R360, which is running the retreat.