The Exclusive Retreat Where Wealthy Kids Learn How Not to Blow an Inheritance

The 28-year-old says he didn’t consider himself hardworking growing up because he had a comfortable upbringing and was focused on his social life. That changed a few years after college, he says, when he became more career-oriented. These days, he’s running a small business he bought several years ago with his family’s help and is focused on scaling it. Its revenue has grown more than 400% in the nearly three years he’s owned it, he says.