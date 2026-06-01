The Exclusive Retreat Where Wealthy Kids Learn How Not to Blow an Inheritance

On a drizzly morning, a dozen of the wealthiest kids in the world convene in an Austin Airbnb to consider a question: “Why do you think it is your parents want you to work?”
On a drizzly morning, a dozen of the wealthiest kids in the world convene in an Austin Airbnb to consider a question: “Why do you think it is your parents want you to work?”
Certainly, none of the kids in this room need to. Packed onto a motley assortment of couches and chairs, the group of college students and 20-somethings come from families worth a collective $7 billion.
Certainly, none of the kids in this room need to. Packed onto a motley assortment of couches and chairs, the group of college students and 20-somethings come from families worth a collective $7 billion.
Still, their responses come back rapid-fire: “Their money isn’t my money.” “To learn the value of a dollar.” “It gives you purpose.”
The last answer to the question is spot-on, according to the speaker, wealth coach Michael Cole, a founder of a peer-membership group for families worth at least $100 million called R360, which is running the retreat.
Employment signals purpose to the kids’ parents, Cole says. But then he delivers the hard truth: It will be nearly impossible for them to create the kind of fortune their parents have.
“So why not change the rules of the scorecard?” he asks, urging them to think of ways they can be “wealth re-creators.” Consider adding value to their families or to society in nonfinancial ways, he says. “They’ve created wealth. Now it’s a question of, What do you do to make wealth meaningful?”
For rich families, this is an urgent matter. A nearly unprecedented period of wealth creation—and wealth transfer—is in full swing. From 2020 through 2025, the most recent data available, $2.7 trillion in new wealth was created for the top 0.0001% in the U.S., a group of about 250 people, according to an analysis of data from the tracker Realtime Inequality. That is roughly as much wealth as was created for the top 0.0001% in the prior 39 years, adjusted for inflation.
Lower down the wealth ladder, the top 10% have seen $34.3 trillion in new wealth since 2020—as much as the group accumulated in the nine-and-a-half years prior. (The bottom 50%—about 125 million people—saw just $1.9 trillion in new wealth since 2020.)
A growing number of families are grappling with how to make sure that money doesn’t screw up their kids—and the kids don’t screw up the money—as wealth at the top has exploded. Will they be prepared to handle the money they’ll be inheriting financially, emotionally, socially? Can they thrive?
Retreats like R360’s are part of the wealth industry’s answer to making sure the kids are all right. What was once a cottage industry of such training has metamorphosed, with nearly every multifamily office, bank and peer-membership group offering its own version. Some focus on making sure inheritors grasp the fundamentals of finance so they can understand their investment portfolios. Others focus on exploring values or on navigating the dynamics of a family-owned business, cloistering the kids in hotel conference rooms or Aspen compounds.
Executive coaching firm Novus Global, which several former pastors started more than a decade ago, has expanded into next-gen coaching in response to inquiries from clients including Fortune 500 CEOs and professional athletes.
Investment and advisory firm BDT & MSD holds a weeklong summer academy in Chicago for cohorts of 20. Kids of the firm’s client base of founders and business owners have heard from peers including entrepreneur Zach Dell, the son of billionaire computer pioneer Michael Dell, and investor and Walmart heir Lukas Walton.
Three-day “boot camps” are offered by Bank of America’s Merrill Center for Family Wealth, which partners with business schools such as the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School and UCLA’s Anderson School of Management. Last fall’s boot camp, at Wharton, had 46 participants and a waitlist of more than 120. There is no cost to attend, but attendees’ parents, whose net worths range from the tens of millions into the billions of dollars, must rank among Merrill’s top clients.
BanyanGlobal, an advisory firm for family businesses and family offices, will customize next-gen training for individual families it works with upon request. The biggest threat to a family’s wealth, BanyanGlobal’s Stephan Roche tells clients, isn’t a market crash—it’s conversations that haven’t happened with the next generation.
“The wealth transfer is easy,” he says. “It’s much harder to teach: How do you sit at a board table? How do you manage conflict? How do you make great decisions with your cousins?”
Anyone want a drink?” one of the kids calls out as he opens the fridge at the Airbnb, stocked with yogurt, soda and pressed juices. An older retreat attendee who is acting as a mentor stands at the stove, scrambling eggs for the group’s breakfast.
For many, Cole says, these types of retreats are the first time wealthy kids are able to open up about issues that might seem enviable. What to do when longtime friends treat you differently because your dad sold a company for nine figures. How to navigate what R360 calls “big shadow syndrome,” where your parents or grandparents created significant wealth and, with it, an overwhelming fear of failure. How to travel with friends who have far less money. How to broach a prenup with your partner.
(“Property settlement,” corrects Cole. Best practice, he has advised members’ children, is to pin it on their parents. Telling a significant other that an inheritance will come only if a “property settlement” is in place makes such conversations far less fraught, he says.)
Most of the “rising leaders” at the Austin retreat have already attended an introductory R360 retreat, where those topics were the main course. They’ve come to this retreat because they’re interested in being entrepreneurs.
One of the attendees is a 28-year-old from an automotive family. Nursing a mug of coffee on a couch in the Airbnb’s yard, a paper plate of eggs and fruit next to him, he says he largely came to the retreat for a chance to meet R360 members. He admires and respects his dad, he says, but sometimes hearing the same advice from other entrepreneurs hits differently.
Founded several years ago by Cole and Charles Garcia, both veterans of the wealth-management industry, R360 has roughly 200 members. Some 85% of its members are first-generation wealth creators or, in wealth parlance, “G1.” A smattering never graduated from high school or college. Membership costs $150,000, with annual fees after that of about $36,000.
The network has affinity groups for women, for people of faith and for interests like private aviation. At regional chapter meetings in places such as New York City, Miami and Dallas, members discuss how to cultivate a family culture around different kinds of wealth, including “intellectual wealth” and “emotional wealth.”
But the well-being of their kids is a top, if not the top, priority for members, R360 executives say.
“The biggest challenge is, How do you make sure the wealth lasts for 100, 200 years and that your heirs live a happy, purposeful life and are using the wealth in a productive way?” says Garcia.
Not all members are interested in creating dynastic wealth. One, venture investor Chris Shonk, says he and his wife plan to give their money away. “If you’re a good parent, your kids don’t need a benefactor,” he says. Some fellow members “think I’m crazy.”
The legacy of the Vanderbilts hangs heavy over advisers for the wealthy, who often note that their Gilded Age fortune all but disappeared over successive generations. For a wealthy person who finds that his wealth has grown steadily, or even explosively, managing it and its impacts on the family can occupy a lot of mental real estate.
The fear that great wealth will have a corrosive effect on kids, infecting them with what some call affluenza, is common among parents, who worry their children will be entitled, lack motivation, spend extravagantly or fail to contribute meaningfully.
One 26-year-old named Connor says he doesn’t know how much money his family has and that wealth isn’t an important part of their lives. He only realized his family was wealthy when he left his affluent Bay Area community for college, where he met people from all walks of life. Attending private school growing up, he says, it’s easy not to know.
Relationships with his family and others take priority for him, he says. He’s been promoted several times at the small company he works at—he’s been earning his own way after college—and says he’s found mentors there and toughened up. He’s also realized his background allows him to take some risk. He’s thinking about starting his own company down the road; the path to real wealth, he says, is ownership.
An easy camaraderie reigns by the second full day of the March retreat. The group has gathered at a speaker’s glass-walled offices downtown and listened to entrepreneurs address topics like finding their own Everest. They’ve noshed on Greek takeout, prepped for a Shark Tank–style startup-pitch competition and played pickleball and Tipsy Land, a board drinking game nodding to Candy Land, at the Airbnb. A private chef will roast asparagus and sear rib-eyes for dinner.
Cole kicks off the day’s events by asking attendees and organizers what they’ve learned so far. The egg scrambler jokes he learned about one attendee’s extreme competitiveness. “Last night I could hear her yelling on the pickleball court.”
“Beast!” someone bellows.
Much of the formal content from the nearly three-day retreat could be found at almost any crash course on entrepreneurialism. Businesses have to answer a need, the kids hear. Founders should build teams with expertise and strengths different from theirs.
Some of the programming aims at increasing investing literacy. Terrell Gates, an Austin-based institutional real-estate fund manager, dives into an information-packed session on real estate as an asset class—by far one of the most finance-heavy seminars of the retreat.
Another older attendee acting as a mentor pipes up, advising others to pay attention even if they aren’t planning on going into real estate. Real estate is likely to make up a significant part of their investment portfolios, he says, adding that their family offices also are likely to get pitched real-estate deals.
Gates walks the group through the foundational concept that real estate can act as a hedge against inflation because of the ability to adjust short-term lease rates upward, protecting investors’ purchasing power. He explains how various property types can perform differently even if they’re in the same neighborhood.
Some of the kids take notes; one snaps photos of Gates’s presentation slides.
Softer lessons are part of the curriculum too. Familial wealth can come with baggage, like being viewed as a nepo-baby or having to guard against being used. But several point out that it offers benefits besides financial resources.
“Why did I take the 4:30 a.m. bus to fly here?” asks Shonk, recounting his bus ride from his Colorado town to the Denver airport, alongside snowboarders, hourly laborers and a guy with a flip phone, to get to the retreat. His answer: perspective.
The wealthier one gets, he says, the easier it is to live a life of privilege. It’s hard for most people to gain a glimpse of their rarefied world, he tells the group, but, “You can still ride on the bus. It’s so much easier for you to get in line with the common man.
“That’s an advantage,” he says.
During another seminar, an attendee asks what the presenter looks for when hiring out of college. The speaker, fellow member Dick Anderson, says he typically hires students who already have interned successfully at his firm.
“I’m not going to hire you because I know you or because your daddy’s a somebody,” says Anderson, a real-estate developer and former college football player. He pauses. “I might, actually, if your daddy’s a big-enough somebody.”
The kids crack up. Cole chimes in, saying, “Your families have connections, those are of value.” He tells the kids to act in a way so they can “be referrable. Have strong references and strong endorsements.”
The 28-year-old says he didn’t consider himself hardworking growing up because he had a comfortable upbringing and was focused on his social life. That changed a few years after college, he says, when he became more career-oriented. These days, he’s running a small business he bought several years ago with his family’s help and is focused on scaling it. Its revenue has grown more than 400% in the nearly three years he’s owned it, he says.
He says he was struck by the role luck played early in one speaker’s story—and then by how the speaker ground it out to build a multibillion-dollar business. In his own life, he says, he wants to make sure he works to create the most opportunities for luck.