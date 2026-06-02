Exxon Mobil shareholders last week voted to support management’s decision to move its corporate domicile to Texas from New Jersey. It’s a smart move that raises a question for other companies: Is it becoming a corporate governance duty to leave states that punish business for states that don’t?
The Exxon example for corporations
SummaryThe shareholder duty case for leaving states that punish business.
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