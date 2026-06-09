The Fading Fun of Trump 2.0

New York Knicks fans in Madison Square Garden received President Trump, a longtime fan and once one of their own, the same way they welcomed the visiting San Antonio Spurs ahead of Game Three of the NBA Finals.
A chorus of boos rained down when the president appeared on the jumbotron saluting from a private box during the national anthem. It wasn’t unexpected given New York City is a liberal enclave. But it comes as Trump’s grip on the culture shows signs of slipping.
“It is ridiculous that he is coming to this game,” said ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith in complaining about the tightened security and lengthy lines Trump’s presence created around the stadium. “If it causes the New York Knicks to lose tonight, I’m blaming him.”