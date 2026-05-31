The family farmers making more from clicks than crops

Nick Welker didn’t set out to be a farmer.

Growing up, he planned on leaving the wind-whipped prairie of northern Montana. He worried, in part, that his family’s farm couldn’t afford to support him long-term.

Today, he’s in the fourth generation of Welkers tending the sprawling fields—and he found a way to make the operation more lucrative.

“Hey, guys! Welcome back to Welker Farms,” he shouted into his camera, recording a video for his family’s hundreds of thousands of followers on YouTube.

The Welkers—Nick, his brother Scott, and their father, Bob—are part of a growing class of “aginfluencers” monetizing farm life.

Followers of the Welkers tune in for a taste of farming in Big Sky Country: sweeping drone shots of golden grain fields and brothers wrestling with monster tractor tires.