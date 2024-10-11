The fashion brand that’s French enough for Parisians

The French Girl at the center of the brand is Morgane Sézalory, its CEO and creative director. She co-founded Sézane with Thibault Lougnon, an entrepreneur who was her husband at the time, and a third partner who is no longer with the brand. She’d spent nearly a decade selling secondhand luxury finds and vintage treasures. On eBay and a blog, she developed a following for how she styled old pieces from Courrèges, Parisian flea markets and her sister’s closet.