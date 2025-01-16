The Fed can’t pin inflation on Trump
The Federal Reserve first blamed high inflation on the Covid-19 pandemic. Then the war in Ukraine became the accepted contrivance. The Fed’s stories came wrapped in gauzy rhetoric about supply-chain disruptions. Now that these excuses have grown tired and outdated, leading monetary policymakers have developed a new scapegoat for inflation: President-elect Trump’s proposed tariffs.
