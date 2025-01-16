The Fed can’t pin inflation on Trump

The Trump administration is inheriting a fiscal and monetary mess. Compare the U.S.’s current fiscal and monetary position to just before the pandemic. The federal government’s spending is about 52% higher than in 2019, and the budget deficit has risen by more than $849 billion. Since January 2020, the national debt is up more than 50%, and the cost of interest on the debt has nearly tripled to about $3 billion a day. In the same period, the Fed’s balance sheet has grown by about 65%, and the country’s monetary base, which includes bank reserves and the currency in circulation, has risen by 63%. M2, another measure of money supply, is up 39%.