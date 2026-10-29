The Fed held steady on rates, leaving investors to sit tight, too

The Federal Reserve is in a holding pattern. And so are markets.
The Federal Reserve is in a holding pattern. And so are markets.
U.S. stocks and longer-term bond yields ticked higher after the Fed held interest rates steady as expected and Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh made comments that investors interpreted as slightly dovish—indicating that the central bank likely won’t embark on a rapid series of rate increases in the coming months.
U.S. stocks and longer-term bond yields ticked higher after the Fed held interest rates steady as expected and Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh made comments that investors interpreted as slightly dovish—indicating that the central bank likely won’t embark on a rapid series of rate increases in the coming months.
Warsh said at Wednesday’s postmeeting press conference that financial and credit conditions had tightened since the Fed raised rates last month—a sign, he suggested, that the central bank’s policies were already starting to work by moving toward “a longer, more durable period of economic growth and price stability.”
Stock investors were generally cheered by the tone of Warsh’s comments, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticking up 0.2%, or roughly 98 points, and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite both rising 0.3%. Bonds were more mixed, with longer-term yield rising even as short-term yields fell—a sign of some modest concern that the Fed might be too complacent in fighting inflation.
“All in all, I would say the market is taking this as less likelihood of aggressive hiking,” said Anders Persson, chief investment officer and head of global fixed income at Nuveen. There was, he added, “nothing scary coming out of the conversation here today.”
Heading into Wednesday, stocks had effectively treaded water in the six weeks since the Fed’s previous meeting, with the S&P 500 inching up 0.7% over that span. That broad performance, however, masked significant turmoil beneath the surface, as investors went hot and cold on the all-important AI trade, alternatively sapping and boosting demand for stocks in other sectors.
Worries about rising borrowing costs and the future demand for AI models have dragged on tech shares for much of October. Still, many of them rebounded this week after Anthropic unveiled long-awaited paperwork for an initial public offering, showcasing data about its revenue growth, profitability and breadth of customers. The details helped reassure investors that demand for AI tools can keep pace with companies’ outsize spending on the infrastructure needed to power them.
Results from tech giants Alphabet and Microsoft after the market close on Wednesday were expected to shed further light on those trends. Alphabet shares fell in after-hours trading after the Google parent reported advertising revenues that fell short of expectations. Microsoft rose in late trading after the software giant reported revenue that beat Wall Street estimates.
Many investors see the Fed as one of the biggest threats to stocks right now. Expectations that the Fed will keep raising interest rates have driven up yields on U.S. government bonds. Higher yields have, in turn, put pressure on stocks by lifting borrowing costs across the economy and boosting the appeal of Treasurys as an alternative to riskier assets.
Stocks and bonds now appear to be in an uneasy equilibrium. After the yield on the 10-year note reached a 24-year high above 5.3% earlier this month, investors quickly started selling tech stocks and buying bonds in a flight to safety. That pulled the 10-year yield back below 5%, providing some relief to stocks. But analysts say that yields could easily rise again if tech stocks continue to rebound and inflation remains elevated—a development that could eventually undermine that rally, as it did before.
The 10-year yield was hovering just above 5% in late-afternoon trading Wednesday, according to Tradeweb, up from 4.992% Tuesday.
Overall, the historic spending by tech companies is a major reason why the economy is proving so resilient and why the Fed is likely to raise rates further, said Jason Granet, chief investment officer at BNY.
At some point, rising rates will slow the economy, but it could take time to get there because “there’s no one who’s calling for a massive ratchet-up in rates,” Granet said.
Data to be released Thursday are expected to show that the core personal expenditures price index, a favored inflation gauge of the Fed, rose a little over 3% in September from a year earlier, well above the Fed’s 2% target.
Some investors remain optimistic that inflation can gradually fall back to 2% without further rate increases, arguing that price increases are being driven by temporary factors such as President Trump’s tariff increases and rising energy costs spurred by the U.S.-Iran conflict.
Some Fed officials have, in fact, framed last month’s rate increase as a risk-management move: a step to guard against inflation becoming entrenched rather than the first in a series of hikes. Others, though, have argued that rates need to move high enough to actively restrain the economy, raising the prospect of a more aggressive central bank that could cause more havoc in markets.
Two officials cast dissenting votes Wednesday in favor of raising rates by a quarter of a percentage point. That was roughly in line with Wall Street’s expectations, though some were surprised that one of the dissenters was Fed governor Lisa Cook, who had never voted against a Fed decision in the past.
As it stands, interest rate futures suggest that the investors see a roughly 85% chance that the Fed raises rates in December and a 57% chance of three more hikes in total by the end of next year, according to CME Group data.
Oil prices remain near their highest levels of the year, making the Fed’s job more difficult as investors brace for a possible resumption of combat operations after next week’s U.S. midterm elections. Brent crude futures, the international benchmark, rose 1.3% Wednesday to $115.32 a barrel, just below their 52-week high of $118.35 hit on March 31.
Write to Sam Goldfarb at sam.goldfarb@wsj.com