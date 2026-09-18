The Fed is (almost) powerless against the bond selloff

Long-dated U.S. government bonds, as measured by the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond exchange-traded fund, have generated 4.4% in losses this year on a total-return basis. Much of the damage was felt over the summer.
Long-dated U.S. government bonds, as measured by the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond exchange-traded fund, have generated 4.4% in losses this year on a total-return basis. Much of the damage was felt over the summer.
Inflation is a minor factor behind the U.S. bond rout. Solid economic growth, mountain of national debt, and higher interest rate forecasts are the primary drivers—meaning that even if the Fed wins its war on inflation, yields are likely to remain high.
Inflation is a minor factor behind the U.S. bond rout. Solid economic growth, mountain of national debt, and higher interest rate forecasts are the primary drivers—meaning that even if the Fed wins its war on inflation, yields are likely to remain high.