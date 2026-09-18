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The Fed is (almost) powerless against the bond selloff

Karishma Vanjani, Barrons
1 min read18 Sep 2026, 03:50 PM IST
Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh holds a press conference following a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) at the Federal Reserve in Washington, D.C., U.S.
Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh holds a press conference following a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) at the Federal Reserve in Washington, D.C., U.S. (REUTERS)
Summary

The Federal Reserve’s long-awaited rate hikes are unlikely to rescue the beaten-down Treasury market.

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Long-dated U.S. government bonds, as measured by the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond exchange-traded fund, have generated 4.4% in losses this year on a total-return basis. Much of the damage was felt over the summer.

Long-dated U.S. government bonds, as measured by the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond exchange-traded fund, have generated 4.4% in losses this year on a total-return basis. Much of the damage was felt over the summer.

Inflation is a minor factor behind the U.S. bond rout. Solid economic growth, mountain of national debt, and higher interest rate forecasts are the primary drivers—meaning that even if the Fed wins its war on inflation, yields are likely to remain high.

Inflation is a minor factor behind the U.S. bond rout. Solid economic growth, mountain of national debt, and higher interest rate forecasts are the primary drivers—meaning that even if the Fed wins its war on inflation, yields are likely to remain high.

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HomeGlobalThe Fed is (almost) powerless against the bond selloff

The Fed is (almost) powerless against the bond selloff

Karishma Vanjani, Barrons
1 min read18 Sep 2026, 03:50 PM IST
Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh holds a press conference following a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) at the Federal Reserve in Washington, D.C., U.S.
Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh holds a press conference following a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) at the Federal Reserve in Washington, D.C., U.S. (REUTERS)
Summary

The Federal Reserve’s long-awaited rate hikes are unlikely to rescue the beaten-down Treasury market.

Gift this article

Long-dated U.S. government bonds, as measured by the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond exchange-traded fund, have generated 4.4% in losses this year on a total-return basis. Much of the damage was felt over the summer.

Long-dated U.S. government bonds, as measured by the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond exchange-traded fund, have generated 4.4% in losses this year on a total-return basis. Much of the damage was felt over the summer.

Inflation is a minor factor behind the U.S. bond rout. Solid economic growth, mountain of national debt, and higher interest rate forecasts are the primary drivers—meaning that even if the Fed wins its war on inflation, yields are likely to remain high.

Inflation is a minor factor behind the U.S. bond rout. Solid economic growth, mountain of national debt, and higher interest rate forecasts are the primary drivers—meaning that even if the Fed wins its war on inflation, yields are likely to remain high.

Gift this article

Topics

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGlobalThe Fed is (almost) powerless against the bond selloff
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