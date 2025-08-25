The Fed just reviewed its strategy. What history says happens next.
Summary
In 2020, the Fed said it would be willing to let inflation run hotter than target for a while until the long-run inflation rate returned to the desired 2% level. We all remember what happened next.
It often feels like the Federal Reserve is always fighting the last war. But history suggests it’s also more than capable of learning from past mistakes.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story