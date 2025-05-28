The Fed minutes are today. Here’s what to watch.
SummaryThere are signs of slowing in some areas of the economy, but not the kind that would prompt the central bank to quickly cut interest rates.
Market participants are hoping to glean how Federal Reserve officials are weighing mixed economic data, renewed inflation concerns, and political threats from the Trump administration from the minutes of the bank’s May policy gathering.
