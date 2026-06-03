As chair of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell faced a number of concussive events: a pandemic at a scale the world hadn’t seen in the past century, the biggest inflation surge in decades, the highest import tariff rates in more than 90 years, and unprecedented pressure on the central bank’s independence.
The Fed needs to rein in inflation and 4 more takeaways from the Jerome Powell era
SummaryMonetary policy experts and former Fed officials gathered Tuesday to discuss Jerome Powell’s tenure as Fed chair.
As chair of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell faced a number of concussive events: a pandemic at a scale the world hadn’t seen in the past century, the biggest inflation surge in decades, the highest import tariff rates in more than 90 years, and unprecedented pressure on the central bank’s independence.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More