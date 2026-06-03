The Fed needs to rein in inflation and 4 more takeaways from the Jerome Powell era

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 29: Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a press conference following the Federal Open Markets Committee meeting at the Federal Reserve on April 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. In what will likely be Powell's last policy meeting, he announced the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate decision to leave rates unchanged. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)