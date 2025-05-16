The Fed put a safety net under the global dollar. Could undermine it?

Recent work by Haillie Lee and Phillip Lipscy at Princeton and Stanford, respectively, finds strong empirical evidence that reserve accumulation in East Asia (a land of huge surpluses and reserves) starting in the late 1990s was driven more by self-insurance motives than mercantilist trade policies. Anecdotally, this is consistent with private conversations with central bank staff in one the nations hardest hit by the Asian financial crisis. They aren’t ecstatic about the dollar’s centrality, but they have to deal with it. They don’t think the International Monetary Fund would help in a crisis (or would be overly punitive if it did). And they don’t think they would get a swap line from the Fed. So, they have concluded that the solution is to stockpile dollar assets either individually or collectively with other Southeast Asian nations.