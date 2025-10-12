The Fed’s hawks are starting to waver. What it could mean for interest rates.
Summary
10 Fed officials want to cut rates twice more this year due to labor market weakness. Some of the other nine no longer seem so sure about cutting less than twice.
The Federal Reserve cut the federal-funds rate by a quarter of a percentage point in September. Investors are betting on a quarter-point cut in October, as well.
