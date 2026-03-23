The Fed’s most awkward leadership transition is coming

Egelhof said investors he speaks with don’t expect Warsh to immediately pursue the type of wholesale overhaul that he advertised. Leadership changes at central banks have occasionally been transformational—Paul Volcker at the Fed in 1979, Mario Draghi at the European Central Bank in 2011, and Haruhiko Kuroda at the Bank of Japan in 2013. But those leaders arrived at moments when a course correction had growing support, said Egelhof, who previously served at the New York Fed. “We don’t think the Fed or its stakeholders perceive it as needing that type of turnaround,” he said.