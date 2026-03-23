Kevin Warsh is facing one of the most awkward Federal Reserve leadership transitions in decades.
The Fed’s most awkward leadership transition is coming
SummaryKevin Warsh promised to overhaul the central bank and cut rates. He is being greeted by rising inflation, an oil shock and a confirmation in limbo.
Kevin Warsh is facing one of the most awkward Federal Reserve leadership transitions in decades.
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