The Fed’s next move depends on tariffs. It could take a while.
Nicole Goodkind , Barrons 4 min read 08 May 2025, 09:24 AM IST
SummaryPresident Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs have clouded the central bank’s economic outlook, leaving it in wait-and-see mode.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell referenced “waiting" more than 20 times during a nearly hourlong press conference.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less