The Fed’s Warsh tells Wall Street to figure it out. Well, OK then.

New Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh opened his first news conference with a swipe at his predecessor, a commitment to deliver significant changes to Wall Street, and a vow to communicate less with the people who pay the most attention to him.
New Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh opened his first news conference with a swipe at his predecessor, a commitment to deliver significant changes to Wall Street, and a vow to communicate less with the people who pay the most attention to him.
Most of us probably won’t have done it that way. But Warsh obviously sees things differently. So get used to it.
Most of us probably won’t have done it that way. But Warsh obviously sees things differently. So get used to it.
“The Fed will deliver price stability (and) the commitment to deliver it is strong, unanimous, and unambiguous,” Warsh told reporters on Wednesday, shortly after the central bank announced it was holding its benchmark lending rate steady at 3.5% to 3.75%.
“That’s an important message we’ve missed for five years, and we’re going to fix that,” he added.
And sure enough, during the 45 minutes or so of Q&A, Warsh made clear that rate hikes aren’t off the table at all. They’re on the horizon.
And what did the market do? The Dow dropped 500 points. The S&P 500 sank 1.2%. The Nasdaq 1.3%.
Not exactly a warm embrace of the new Warsh Fed: terser “just the facts” statements, shorter news conferences, no forward guidance, and a no-nonsense message that there’s a new sheriff in town.
Markets, Warsh said, function best “when they react to incoming data,” and less so when they’re worried as to how the Fed will respond.
“Financial market prices are probably the most important source of information to guide central bankers,” Warsh said. “But when all the financial markets are doing is reflecting back what we’ve said, then we’re taking the most important source of information and we’re being blind to it.”
Warsh said this “new chapter” in Fed communications will leave markets on their own, and allow the central bank to calibrate information to deliver price stability.
The chairman is so convinced of this, that he broke a 14-year precedent and withheld his own rate projection from the quarterly Fed’s “dot plot.”
Smart move on the dot plot? On Warsh’s whole approach? Reactions are mixed.
Reasserting Fed independence is good. A market left to its own devices maybe not so much.
Benchmark 2-year notes yields, which closely track forecasts of Fed rate hikes, moved rapidly after Wednesday’s decision, climbing to 4.21%—the highest in more than a year—before retreating to around 4.16%. Longer-dated bond yields dipped lower.
Stocks, of course, slumped. They were saved, sort of, by the freshly signed U.S.-Iran peace deal.
Clearly, Wall Street will need a bit of time to adjust to its new reality.
“Monetary policy is often presented as science, but it’s still very much art, and the current global framework is far from perfect,” said Christian Hoffmann, Thornburg Investment Management’s head of fixed income.
“If the Fed shifts from frequent, low-volatility communication to infrequent, high-volatility communication, that has real market implications,” he added. “It’s too early to judge, but that’s the risk.”
The trade-off for markets, and indeed for the economy as a whole, is whether a Warsh-led Fed, and its pursuit of independence, can navigate the thicket of complexity expected over the coming year.
Take AI, for example. It’s promise has driven market to fresh record highs, and its spending has kept the economy from sliding into recession.
But its longer-term impact is still an open question. Warsh thinks the productivity gains from AI will ease inflation, but its impact on the job market won’t be as positive.
Figuring out how to handle AI and the economy will be tough enough for Warsh. Not helping markets figure it out…well.
Then, there’s U.S. debt. Wall Street is sensitive to that, too. Out-of-control borrowing pressures Treasury yields. Deficits expand and America’s bill reaches $52 trillion in the next decade.
One bright spot is oil prices, finally down to prewar levels on the U.S. Iran peach deal and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.
How long that lasts, however, is anyone’s guess, and a Fed that’s preparing to define itself on being quiet and nimble might find it tricky to tamp down inflation expectations if the agreement falls through.
OK, the list of heavy stuff is long. Still, Wall Street seems to be willing to cut Warsh some slack as he tries to sort through things. Is it such a bad thing that he’s forming task forces to take a hard look at five of the Fed’s sacred cows, including its staggering bondholdings and its rate forecasts.
“This time is different,” said BlackRock’s Rick Rieder, one of the bond market’s most-respected voices and a former Fed governor candidate. “We are hearing about a different philosophy, different tools, and potentially a very different policy ethos.”
“Much of what is being suggested will build confidence in the Fed’s ultimate goals of target-level inflation and maximum employment,” he added.
If that proves true, markets might think the added volatility is a small price to pay. How patient they’ll be in the interim, however, remains to be seen.
Write to Martin Baccardax at martin.baccardax@barrons.com