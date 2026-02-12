The Fed wields enormous power. The US has debated a central bank since day one.
Kenneth G. Pringle , Barrons 5 min read 12 Feb 2026, 04:34 pm IST
Summary
From Andrew Jackson to Donald Trump, presidents love to hate the central bank.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New leadership and a new policy direction at the Federal Reserve revives the eternal American debate over the purpose of—and even the need for—a central bank.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story